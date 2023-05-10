Azerbaijan to build ASAN centers in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur economic regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network] Centers will be built both in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Mehdiyev noted that the centers will be built as the liberated territories are being restored.

"In the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, work continues on the restoration of cities and villages, as well as cultural heritage sites. As cities and villages are restored, ASAN Centers will be built in these territories," he added.

ASAN Service was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev No.685 dated July 13, 2012.

News.Az