Azerbaijan to establish “Azykh-Taghlar cave camps” State Historical-Archaeological Reserve

“The issue of establishment of “Azykh-Taghlar cave camps” State Historical-Archaeological Reserve in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district has been extensively discussed,” Chief of the State Service of Cultural Heritage Protection, Development and Restoration under the Ministry of Culture Azad Jafarli has told a press conference.

He mentioned that relevant documents in this regard have been developed and will be agreed upon with the appropriate bodies.

News.Az

