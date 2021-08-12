Azerbaijan to establish Karabakh Main Regional Architecture and Urban Planning Office
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on issues of urban development in the country's liberated territories.
According to the document, the Karabakh Main Regional Office of Architecture and Urban Planning will be created under the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan.