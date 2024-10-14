Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to host 2026 World Judo Championships

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan to host 2026 World Judo Championships

The 2026 World Judo Championships will take place in Azerbaijan, as confirmed by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), News.Az reports.

A relevant agreement was reached between the AJF and the International Judo Federation.

This championship will also be notable as it marks the beginning of the Olympic qualification period for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      