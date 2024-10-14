Azerbaijan to host 2026 World Judo Championships
The 2026 World Judo Championships will take place in Azerbaijan, as confirmed by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), News.Az reports.A relevant agreement was reached between the AJF and the International Judo Federation.
This championship will also be notable as it marks the beginning of the Olympic qualification period for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.