Azerbaijan to host first World Robot Caspian Cup

The event is scheduled to take place in Baku from June 26 to June 28, bringing together young engineers, students, and technology enthusiasts from different countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The announcement was made by Rahman Rasulzade, head of AREA Group of Companies and founder of the Azerbaijan Robotics Engineering Academy (AREA). He said the competition is expected to support the development of new technology products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

According to Rasulzade, AREA has been working in the fields of engineering and robotics in Azerbaijan for around 10 years. The organization focuses on helping young people gain not only theoretical knowledge but also practical technical skills.

AREA runs projects aimed at developing expertise in robotics, engineering, artificial intelligence, and drone technologies. The broader goal is to help strengthen Azerbaijan’s national technology ecosystem and prepare young specialists for future high-tech industries.

Organizers say the competition will provide participants with a platform to present their ideas, prototypes, and innovative projects. The event is also expected to encourage collaboration between students, researchers, and technology professionals.

The World Robot Caspian Cup is seen as part of Azerbaijan’s wider push to invest in digital transformation, innovation, and youth development, while promoting the country as a regional hub for technology and engineering.