Azerbaijan to participate in meetings of PACE Bureau and Standing Committee

The sessions of the Bureau and the Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be held in Strasbourg on November 28-29, Trend reports on Nov. 27.

Head of the parliamentary committee on international relations and interparliamentary relations, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov will attend the sessions.

The issues of PACE external relations and chairmanship in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to be taken over by Georgia, as well as a number of organizational issues, will be discussed at the sessions.

Seyidov will deliver a speech on the issues included in the agenda of the sessions.

