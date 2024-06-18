Azerbaijan to provide 30 children from Ukraine with rehabilitation services

+ ↺ − 16 px

Work is underway to bring children who suffered from the war in Ukraine to Azerbaijan and provide them with rehabilitation services. Another 30 Ukrainian children were brought to Azerbaijan today to be provided with social-psychological rehabilitation services through the Social Services Agency at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Ministry has told News.Az.

According to the report, national dance classes and individual consultations by a professional psychologist will be organized for the children in a camp located in Baku.The children will also take part in a short tour of Baku. They will have the opportunity to get to know Icherisheher and the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, the Maiden's Tower, the seaside boulevard, the Ateshgah temple, the Yanardag monument and have an interesting time here.In the following days, it is planned to involve them in a number of group therapies, meditation and yoga exercises, as well as psycho-social training, familiarization with national cuisine and other master classes in Baku and in different districts of Azerbaijan.Camp participants will be introduced to the history and sights of Gabala and Sheki cities.Within the framework of the 10-day social rehabilitation program, support will be provided to stabilize the children's emotional state, as well as ensure their integration into society.It should be noted that together with the previous 4 groups, a total of about 150 Ukrainian children were brought to Azerbaijan and provided with social and psychological rehabilitation services.

News.Az