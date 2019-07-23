Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia hold "Eternity-2019" final conference
23 Jul 2019 14:30
A Final Planning Conference of the “Eternity-2019” Command and Staff Exercises with computer support was held with the participation of servicemen from Azerbaij
During the conference, representatives of the corresponding structures of the three countries discussed the upcoming tasks and issues related to the preparation of exercises aimed at the protection of economically important projects in the region.
