Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia hold "Eternity-2019" final conference

Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia hold Eternity-2019 final conference

A Final Planning Conference of the “Eternity-2019” Command and Staff Exercises with computer support was held with the participation of servicemen from Azerbaij

During the conference, representatives of the corresponding structures of the three countries discussed the upcoming tasks and issues related to the preparation of exercises aimed at the protection of economically important projects in the region.

