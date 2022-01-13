Azerbaijan unveils number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 29,887 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Over the past day, as many as 2,678 citizens received the first dose, 3,158 – the second dose and 24,051 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,592,507 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,193,025 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,706,413 people - the second dose and 1,693,069 people booster dose.

News.Az