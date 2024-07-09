Azerbaijan unveils poster of national Olympic team for Paris 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 48 of Azerbaijani athletes will demonstrate their prowess, joining 17 programs in 15 sports, at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has revealed the poster of the country’s Olympic Team and the hashtags that will be used during the competition (#teamaze #bizsizeinaniriq #haydiazerbaycan #haydibizimkiler).Taking place from July 26 to August 11, 2024, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be the biggest event ever organized in France.

News.Az