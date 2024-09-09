Azerbaijan urges Armenia to adhere to its commitments on opening of communications

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian side, unfortunately, is once again aiming to distract public opinion from the real situation, said Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada in response to questions from local media regarding the statements made by the Armenian Foreign Minister about the "peace agreement" and communications.

He noted that Armenia sent its remarks on the commentary submitted by Azerbaijan in June over the text of the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the end of August, about 70 days later.''Instead of adequately reacting to the commentary made by Azerbaijan, Armenia tried to turn a blind eye to the challenges by removing the necessary provisions that are necessary to be reflected in the draft. Even though 80 percent of the provisions have been agreed upon so far, not all of the draft’s provisions have been able to be agreed upon. However, this does not mean that an agreement should be signed by removing the non-agreed provisions from the draft, as Armenia suggested. This cannot be considered acceptable. For the peace agreement to be sustainable and successful, problematic issues between the two countries in several directions must be clarified in the draft.While continuing its territorial claims against Azerbaijan and trying to restore the work of the Minsk Group, a remnant of the past conflict, Armenia’s call for the “peace agreement” to be signed in any form by reducing the scope of the text raises many questions about this country’s true intentions.To sign a draft agreement, first of all, Armenia has to make appropriate amendments to its Constitution, which currently refers to its territorial claims against our country.Although Armenia is aware of its written and signed obligations on the opening of communications connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, it has not fulfilled them for the last four years. Regarding the views on the involvement of a foreign private company in the process in both countries, it should be noted that Azerbaijan has never discussed the involvement in the process of a third party in its territories. If the Armenian side is actually interested in opening up communications in the region, it must fulfill its obligations,'' the spokesperson stressed.

News.Az