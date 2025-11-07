Azerbaijan, US drafting strategic partnership charter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the United States have set up a working group to draft a Strategic Partnership Charter that will outline the main areas of cooperation between the two countries, Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada has said.

“Within the next six months, the Strategic Partnership Charter, which will define the main directions of cooperation, is expected to be drafted,” Hajizada told local media, News.Az reports.

He said the priority areas include energy, trade and regional connectivity, digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence, as well as defence, security and counterterrorism. “This demonstrates that Azerbaijan and the United States are committed to cooperation not only in words, but through real projects,” the spokesman noted.

Hajizada stressed that President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Washington in August also brought important results in the energy sector, pointing out that SOCAR signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with ExxonMobil.

“This document will expand opportunities for cooperation in both traditional and non-traditional energy projects, strengthen our energy security, and create new opportunities for regional collaboration,” he said.

“We hope that the implementation of the agreements reached will further strengthen relations between our two countries,” Hajizada added.

News.Az