Azerbaijan will continue to hold Armenia to account for its ongoing and historic grave violations of human rights - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan notes the decisions of the International Court of Justice of February 22, 2023 in the cases concerning the Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination," Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted, News.az reports.



"We welcome the Court’s recognition that Armenia is still under an obligation to refrain from aggravating the parties’ dispute, per the Court’s prior order of 7 December 2021.



The Court’s decision not to revisit its prior conclusion that Armenia’s placement of landmines does not meet the requirements for the issuance of provisional measures is not a decision on the merits, and Azerbaijan will continue to seek to hold Armenia to account.



Azerbaijan also welcomes the Court’s rejection of Armenia’s requested measures requiring Azerbaijan to cease its alleged “orchestration and support” of the protests and “immediately restore…the provision of natural gas and other public utilities” to Garabagh. The Court also did not grant Armenia’s prior request that, pending the Court’s decision on provisional measures, the President of the Court “call upon Azerbaijan to act in such a way” as would enable any Court order “to have its appropriate effects.”

In its Order, the Court took note of Azerbaijan’s representation that Azerbaijan has and undertakes to continue to take all steps within its power and at its disposal to guarantee safe movement along the Lachin Road and the terms of the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijan will continue to uphold the rights of all people under international law and to hold Armenia to account for its ongoing and historic grave violations of human rights," the Ministry said.

News.az

News.Az