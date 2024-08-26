Azerbaijani Ambassador joins pre-COP29 seminar in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, expressed optimism about the upcoming COP29, which will be hosted in Baku. He spoke at a pre-COP29 seminar organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in Islamabad on Monday. The seminar, titled "Strengthening Transboundary Resilience: Enhancing Regional Cooperation," also featured addresses from former Pakistani Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman, UNDP country representative Dr. Samuel Rizk, and other speakers, News.Az reports citing Azertag .

Ambassador Farhadov emphasized the importance of global solidarity, the mobilization of international climate finance and the need for an inclusive process, stating that COP29 will be the most “significant international event of 2024.”Senator Ms. Sherry Rehman issued an urgent warning during the seminar, stating that unless immediate action is taken to address the negative impacts of climate change, "we will be living in a world of want, lack, and scarcity."The seminar brought together several distinguished experts to discuss critical issues and potential solutions for regional climate resilience.Dr. Samuel Rizk, UNDP country representative, addressed the pressing issue of water scarcity, describing it as a defining global challenge. He stressed that water scarcity is a "zero-sum game" and that the central goal of climate diplomacy should be to identify scenarios where all parties can benefit to create win-win situations.Ms. Farrah Naz, country director of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), highlighted the agricultural challenges facing South Asia. She warned that climate change is projected to reduce crop production by 10-40 per cent in the region by the end of the century, exacerbating food insecurity. In his remarks, President of IRS, Jauhar Saleem stressed the necessity of cooperation in the face of global threats, particularly climate change.

News.Az