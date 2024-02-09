Azerbaijani and Swiss MFAs hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku has hosted the next round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Switzerland, the Azerbaijani ministry told News.az.

Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev led the Azerbaijani delegation, while Assistant Secretary of State Muriel Peneveyre headed the Swiss delegation during the consultations.

In the course of the meeting, discussions encompassed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, spanning political, economic, energy, transport, and humanitarian spheres, along with cooperation within international organizations.

The sides discussed the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year. They emphasized that this event will present new avenues for cooperation and development.

The event highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts in post-conflict stabilization, including initiatives for lasting peace, addressing the mine issue in liberated territories, and extensive reconstruction projects.

Opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest during the political consultations.

