Azerbaijani, Armenian civil society reps join roundtable press conference

A press conference featuring Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives took place today as part of a roundtable discussion within the framework of the "Peace Bridge" initiative.

The Azerbaijani delegation arrived in Armenia on February 13 to participate in the bilateral roundtable discussion organized as part of the initiative, News.Az rpeorts, citing local media.

The event brought together an expanded delegation attending from each side.

The delegation from Azerbaijan consists of 19 members.

