Azerbaijani army destroyed five enemy soldiers - STATEMENT

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Oxu.Az, retired Colonel Shair Ramaldanov has made the due statement, commenting on the situation on the front line.

The Colonel noted that during the last week, Azerbaijani servicemen destroyed five and severely wounded several Armenian invaders in the various directions of the front.

"At present, the government and soldiers of Armenia have become hostages of Nikol Pashinyan and his populist statements.

As always, the Armenian side officially announced the names of only three dead recruits.

The names of the other two conscripts concealed.



The Azerbaijani army retaliates and will continue to respond to the statements of N.Pashinyan and similar criminals.

All this demonstrates the strength of our army and once again proves the readiness of the Azerbaijani army to liberate the occupied lands.

I am sure that in the future, as long as Pashinyan and his ilk will make foolish statements, they will have to transport corpses of Armenian soldiers from the front line," Shair Ramaldanov said.

News.Az

News.Az