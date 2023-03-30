Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Army takes control of several high grounds, main and auxilary roads in Lachin

In regard with the commissioning of the new Lachin road, several high grounds between Jaghazur and Zabukh villages of Lachin region, main and auxiliary roads, as well as large areas along the border were taken under the control of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.


News.Az 

