Azerbaijani army’s positions come under Armenian fire

On June 28, starting from 22:35 to 23:15, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Istisu settlement, Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region and Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Zaylik and Istisu settlements of the Kalbajar region, as well as the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Moreover, starting from 23:55 on June 28 to 00:50 on June 29, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha region, said the ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures, the ministry added.

News.Az