+ ↺ − 16 px

The joint Azerbaijani-Australian educational centers may be set up in Baku, Nizami Jafarov, founder and director of the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce in Australia, told Trend May 16.

“The Chamber of Commerce together with leading universities of Australia and Azerbaijan discuss the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in the field of education,” he said.

"Presently, we are discussing several options for cooperation,” he said. “The educational centers created jointly with Australian universities may be established in Azerbaijan or special campuses may be set up at local universities."

News.Az

News.Az