Azerbaijani boxers to compete in Belgrade European Championships

Azerbaijani boxers will compete in the Men and Women European Championships in Belgrade.

The men's team will participate in the championship with the following lineup: Hasan Malikov (48 kg), Masud Yusifzade (51 kg), Amin Mammadzade (54 kg), Shamil Asgarov (57 kg), Tayfur Aliev (60 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Nabi Isgandarov (67 kg), Sarhan Aliyev (71 kg), Kamran Shahsuvarli (75 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), Eldar Guliyev (86 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg), and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg).

In the women's boxing competition, Anakhanim Ismayilova (48 kg), Marjona Savrieva (50 kg), Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg), Mahsati Gamzayeva (57 kg), and Shahla Allahverdiyeva (66 kg) will compete.

To note, the championships will take place on April 18–29 and are expected to involve 400 boxers from 35 countries in 25 kg weight categories (13 for men and 12 for women).

