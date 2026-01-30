Azerbaijani citizen captured by Ukrainian army - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Among those captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is an Azerbaijani citizen.

The detainee has been identified as Azer Arzuman oglu Ahmadov, born in 1982, News.Az reports.

He was reportedly fighting in the Russian army at the time of his capture.

In a video message circulated on social media, Ahmadov said he had been blackmailed by Russia and described his decision to sign a contract and go to war as a serious mistake. He added that he now regrets joining the war.

News.Az