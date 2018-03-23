Azerbaijani citizen detained while attempting to smuggle 40kg of jewelry to Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani citizen was detained while attempting to smuggle 40 kilograms of gold and silver jewelry to Georgia, Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Service of the Georgian Ministry of Finance Vazha Navrozashvili said at a briefing on March 23, APA’s local bureau reports.

He said that the Azerbaijani citizen brought 36 kilograms of gold and 4 kilograms of silver jewelry from Turkey and attempted to smuggle them to Georgia from the Sarpi customs checkpoint. The total value of jewelry found in the Mercedes Benz bus is more than 2 million lari ($821,202).

The investigation is underway. The detainee is expected to be sentenced from 5 to 7 years in prison.

News.Az

