Azerbaijani coins debut at World Money Fair in Berlin

Azerbaijan’s gold and silver coins reflecting the country’s history, culture and natural heritage were exhibited for the first time at the World Money Fair in Berlin, one of the largest international events in the numismatics industry.

Azerbaijan was represented at the exhibition by AzerGold CJSC. The company showcased a range of coins and gold bars produced for the domestic retail market, attracting strong interest from international collectors and industry representatives, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Visitors were introduced to coins highlighting Azerbaijan’s modern development, historical legacy, artistic traditions and ancient cultural heritage.

Particular attention was given to the unique gold coin titled “100 Years and a Legacy Beyond It,” created using advanced 3D Smartminting technology to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The exhibition also featured several other notable coins, including designs dedicated to Uzun Hasan, the Karabakh collection such as “Karabakh Pearls” and “Karabakh Carpet – Chelebi,” as well as coins themed around Shusha, Khurshidbanu Natavan, Zafar, Icherisheher, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Heydar Aliyev Center, Nakhchivan and Gobustan.

A new-generation silver coin collection focused on Azerbaijan’s rare wildlife species also attracted significant attention. The collection is part of a numismatic project aimed at supporting environmental awareness and biodiversity protection.

During the event, the AzerGold delegation held meetings with international partners and discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the global precious metals and numismatic markets.

The World Money Fair, considered the world’s largest coin exhibition, was first held in Switzerland in 1972 and has taken place in Berlin since 2006.

Industry observers say Azerbaijan’s participation highlights growing international interest in the country’s numismatic products and cultural-themed precious metal coins.

News.Az