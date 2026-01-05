ANAMA finds 6,824 landmines in Azerbaijan’s liberated areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) discovered 6,824 landmines and 52,392 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) in the country’s liberated territories during 2025, the agency said.

The findings include 4,963 anti-personnel mines and 1,861 anti-tank mines uncovered across multiple regions, including Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankandi, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as liberated villages in Gazakh District, News.Az reports, citing ANAMA.

The agency reported that 69,205.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs over the year, marking significant progress in post-conflict humanitarian demining efforts.

ANAMA’s operations remain critical to ensuring civilian safety and enabling reconstruction and resettlement in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories.

