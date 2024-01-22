Azerbaijani Defence Minister meets with Rector of National Defense University of Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the delegation headed by the Rector of the National Defense University of the Republic of Türkiye Professor Erhan Afyonju, who is on a visit to our country, on January 22, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

Colonel General Hasanov welcomed the guests and stated that bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is built on friendly and fraternal relations. The Defense Minister expressed his happiness with the high degree of collaboration with brotherly Turkey in military education and other areas. The minister stressed the positive influence of mutual experience sharing in the field of military education on servicemen's knowledge and skills development.

Professor Afyonju thanked the Minister of Defense for the warm reception and hospitality, and congratulated him on Azerbaijan's restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as military successes. The continuance of improvements in military education, as well as reciprocal visits in this area, were stressed.

The sides emphasized the importance of studying the military history and heroic chronicles of both countries and had a thorough exchange of views on several issues of mutual interest.

Then the delegation headed by Afyonju met with First Deputy Defense Minister - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army Colonel-General Kerim Veliyev and Advisor to the Defense Minister Colonel-General Bakhtiyar Ersai. During the meetings, it was noted that there are ample opportunities between Azerbaijan and Türkiye to expand cooperation in the field of military education.

