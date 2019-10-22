Azerbaijani defense minister attends 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has attended the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

More than 1,300 people, including 76 official delegations, defense ministers from 23 countries, representatives and scholars from international organizations, as well as observers of various countries attended the forum.

With the theme of “Maintaining International Order and Promoting Peace in the Asia-Pacific,” the event covered a wide range of topics, such as relations between major powers, the interests of small and medium-sized countries and international security, maritime security, as well as artificial intelligence and future warfare.

Initiated in 2006, the forum has been dedicated to promoting exchanges and cooperation among defense authorities, armed forces, international organizations and scholars.

As part of the visit, Minister Zakir Hasanov also met with representatives of Chinese “Poly Technologies” and “CETC International” companies. The sides discussed military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.

News.Az

