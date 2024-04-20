Azerbaijani defense minister meets with leadership of local Ground Forces - (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The headquarters of Azerbaijan's Ground Forces hosted an official meeting under the leadership of the country's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev, heads of departments and services of the ground forces, as well as commanders of units and formations.

"At the beginning, a minute of silence was kept in memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The minister of defense briefed the participants of the meeting on the tasks set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, for the Azerbaijani Army.

The meeting has analyzed the current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border, measures for combat readiness of military units, and the state of military discipline.

Besides, the minister gave relevant instructions on improving the combat and service activities of military units, enhancing vigilance, and maintaining constant readiness for precise and timely execution of combat tasks.

The importance of paying special attention to the material-technical and engineering support of units carrying out combat duty in rugged, mountainous terrain, including increasing the morale and psychological readiness of personnel, was emphasized.

Hasanov provided specific instructions to the relevant individuals for the effective implementation of the process of delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and taking necessary measures in cooperation with other state structures to ensure security.

The minister gave relevant instructions for providing necessary technical support in transporting personnel, ammunition, and combat equipment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which is temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region and is currently leaving the country.

In conclusion, the importance of keeping a more qualitative execution of the implemented measures in focus was noted," the ministry added.

News.Az