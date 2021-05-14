Azerbaijani defense minister visits Air Defense units in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited one of the units of the Air Defense troops stationed in the country’s liberated territories, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Minister Hasanov got acquainted with the conditions created for the military personnel and inspected multifunctional radar stations, launchers, and other weaponry on combat duty in the area.

The defense minister gave relevant instructions to maintain high-level combat capability and protect the country’s airspace reliably, as well as to increase the quality of organization and implementation of combat duty.

News.Az