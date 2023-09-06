Azerbaijani Defense Ministry delegation visits Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program for 2023, a group of military personnel of the Military Police Department of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry visited Georgia.

The delegation first attended Heydar Aliyev Park in Tbilisi, where it laid a wreath at the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and paid tribute to his bright memory, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Then, a memorial in Heroes Square erected in memory of the citizens who died for the territorial integrity and independence of Georgia was visited.

As part of the visit, the delegation led by the Chief of the Military Police Department of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Elgun Aliyev met with the Chief of the Military Police Department of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, Colonel Kakha Petriashvili.

At the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on the organization of activities of military police bodies, security, development prospects of existing cooperation, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az