Azerbaijani elected member of UN Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs have issued a joint statement.

"On 7 June 2018, during the 20th meeting in New York City of countries in favor of the UN convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women, elections were held for membership of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW),” reads the statement.

“As a result of propaganda campaign conducted by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs and Permanent Delegation to the United Nations, a representative of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs has been elected member of the Committee for 2019-2022 with votes from 143 countries.

Although at least two-third of votes of member states (126 states) were required, Azerbaijan’s candidate won 143 votes,” the statement says.

