Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia holds cultural event

+ ↺ − 16 px

A cultural event called "Azerbaijan: Country of a Thousand Colors" took place at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, organized by the diplomatic mission in partnership with the International Women's Club of Moscow.

The event was attended by the spouses of heads of diplomatic missions of foreign countries accredited in Moscow, representatives of the international diplomatic community and public organizations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In his opening remarks, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev emphasized that the program of the event includes a demonstration of national costumes, music, dances and samples of Azerbaijani cuisine. Highlighting Azerbaijan’s distinguished rich cultural diversity, the ambassador emphasized that this unique atmosphere stands out as a direct reflection of its varied geographical landscape. The diplomat described national costumes, music, and dances as vital components of national identity.

Nisa Mustafayeva, spouse of the Azerbaijani ambassador, as well as Betül Aksoy Bilgiç, spouse of the Turkish ambassador to Russia, and Aldona Krajewska, spouse of the Polish ambassador to Russia, highlighted the importance of cultural dialogue and humanitarian relations, noting that such meetings contribute to the rapprochement of peoples and mutual understanding between cultures.

The program showcased national costumes, traditional dances and music from various regions of Azerbaijan, as well as decorative and applied arts, including kelaghayi.

Guests had an excellent opportunity to enjoy samples of national cuisine, Azerbaijani sweets and tea.

News.Az