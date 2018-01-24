Azerbaijani expert about Armenian-style economic statistics

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the World Economic Forum in Davos Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan urged businessmen to invest safely in his country.

He explained it with a good condition of the Armenian economy. Following the results of 2017, it announced a 7% GDP growth, 12% growth in industrial production, 14% in services, 23.5% in export, and 28% in import. But official statistics hushes up that growth was the result of a favorable price environment on copper and molybdenum, as well as increasing the national debt. After all, despite the loud calls, neither foreign investors, including the Diaspora, nor even local money-bags are in a hurry to invest in Armenia," deputy of the Milli Mejlis Rasim Musabayov wrote on his Facebook page.

"Armenia's economy seems to be on the rise on paper, but at the same time the country's market is strangely narrowing, the incomes of the population is declining, domestic trade turnover declined both in monetary and physical terms, while public debt grew by 15%. The population of this country is plunged into hopeless need and is looking for salvation in a mass exodus. This is the ambiguous Armenian-style economic statistics," he stressed.

News.Az

