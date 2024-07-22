Azerbaijani fighter jets conduct training flights – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the training plan for 2024, the Azerbaijan Air Force aircraft have conducted training flights, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Prior to the flights, military personnel were informed about safety rules. Checking up of military pilots was followed by practical flights.In accordance with the scenario of the training flights, Su-25ML and Su-25 aircraft accomplished the tasks on takeoff, landing and difficult pilotage combat maneuvers at different altitudes in the daylight hours.Military pilots demonstrated high professionalism during training flights focused on improving combat capabilities.

News.Az