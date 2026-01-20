Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Finnish presidents discuss bilateral ties in Davos

Photo: AZERTAC

On January 20, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in Davos.

During the conversation, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Finland fondly recalled their previous meetings, noting that those encounters had featured productive discussions on developing relations between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Both leaders exchanged views on regional issues and touched upon the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the member states of the Nordic-Baltic Eight group.

At the same time, they highlighted the prospects of Azerbaijan–European Union relations.


