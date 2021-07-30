Azerbaijani firefighters prepare to leave for Turkey to help tackle wildfires

Azerbaijani firefighters prepare to leave for Turkey to help tackle wildfires

Fire service units of Azerbaijan will be sent to Turkey, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told News.Az.

According to the ministry, within the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the firefighter units of the ministry are conducting arrangements to be sent to Turkey to extinguish wildfires and prevent their further spread.

"Very soon, these units will go to fraternal Turkey," added the ministry.

News.Az