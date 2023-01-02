Azerbaijani FM had phone talk with Foreign Minister and Int’l cooperation minister of UAE

A phone talk was held between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister and Minister of International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheik Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

During the phone talk, the sides noted with satisfaction the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates on bilateral and international platforms and discussed their future prospects. The ministers stressed their confidence in further development of cooperation relations in the field of politics, economy, trade, etc. in 2023.

Minister Jeyhun Bayrtamov informed his counterpart about the situation in the region, as well as restoration-construction works carried out by our country in the post-conflict period.

During the talk, the sides also discussed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

