Azerbaijani FM meets Afghan envoy upon completion of his diplomatic tenure

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Mohammad Taqi Khalili upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure.

Mammadyarov commended the ambassador’s efforts in the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan during his diplomatic mission.

Mammadyarov underlined fruitful discussions held with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Salahuddin Rabbani in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

Underlining Azerbaijan’s close cooperation with Afghanistan in the field of security, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized his confidence that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project will open new transport opportunities for Afghanistan as well.

Ambassador Mohammad Taqi Khalili expressed his gratitude for the support provided to run his diplomatic activities and noted that he spared no efforts to enhance bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Mohammad Taqi Khalili every success in his future activities.

