Azerbaijani FM meets Lao president

On Sept. 15, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, who is on an official visit to the Lao People's Democratic Republic, met with this country’s President Bounnhang Vor

Speaking about the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries, President Vorachith noted that Lao students receive higher education on various specialties in Azerbaijan. The president expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the support provided in the training of Lao specialists, underlining the importance of continuing the established ties.



FM Mammadyarov, in turn, recalled that an agreement on exemption from visa requirement for holders of diplomatic passports was signed between the two countries during his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith’s visit to Azerbaijan. The foreign minister added that a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation will be signed between the two countries as part of his visit to Laos.



Referring to the importance of cooperation in the field of education, the minister expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to continue the cooperation in this area and provided information of Azerbaijani universities, including the increasing potential of ADA University.



Mammadyarov briefed on Azerbaijan's development and achievements, as well as the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Hailing the promising opportunities of the North-South transport corridor, the minister said that Las can also use this corridor to export its products.



Moreover, the sides underlined the great potential for the development of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, energy, tourism, underscoring the need to continue joint efforts in this direction.

