Azerbaijani FM meets President of the International Turkic Academy

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 17, 2020, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov greeted the guest and noted that the activities of the International Turkic Academy serve to strengthen the cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries. The Minister said that our country highly appreciated the activity of the Academy in studying the heritage, history and culture of the Turkic world.

Noting that Azerbaijan is experiencing a special period in its history, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked the International Turkic Academy, which is one of the international organizations supporting the just position of Azerbaijan, and stressed that this support will always be remembered by our country with special gratitude.

Noting that the visit was planned at a time of ongoing hostilities, Darkhan Kydyrali expressed his satisfaction that it coincided with the victory. He welcomed the trilateral statement on the cessation of all hostilities and expressed his congratulations on behalf of the International Turkic Academy. Darkhan Kydyrali with deep sorrow wished mercy to our martyrs and healing to the wounded.

He informed the Minister that the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Turkic Academy had signed an agreement on the terms and conditions of the Turkic Academy's placement. Then Darkhan Kydyrali presented new publications of the Turkic Academy to the Minister.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the new publications of the Academy are a valuable contribution to the Turkic world. The Minister also expressed his congratulations on the signing of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Turkic Academy and the completion of legal procedures for the full operation of the Academy.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on future projects of the Turkic Academy, as well as prospects for cooperation.

News.Az