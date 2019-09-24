Azerbaijani FM meets with EU High Representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met with Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy within the framework of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, the Ministry told APA.

At the meeting exchange of views was held over various aspects of the mutually beneficial partnership and cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The issues related to the Southern Gas Corridor, an important strategic gas infrastructure project aimed at improving the security and diversity of the energy supply to Europe and timely completion of its last component Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) was discussed between the sides. They also exchanged their views on the continuing negotiations over the new partnership agreement to constitute the legal basis of the bilateral relations.

High Representative Federica Mogherini expressed her gratitude for the jubilee medal on the 100th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Service of Azerbaijan awarded to her.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor on the most recent meeting of the Foreign Ministers in New York with the mediation of the OSCE MG co-chairs on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and in general the existing situation of the settlement process and stressed the necessity of the soonest resolution of the conflict, which constitute a serious threat to regional peace and security, based on the position of international community, including the UN SC resolutions.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on a wide range of issues of regional and international agenda.

News.Az

