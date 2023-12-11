Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM meets with Ukrainian counterpart

On December 11, 2023, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba within the framework of the Eastern Partnership Foreign Affairs Ministerial meeting held in Brussels, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told News.az.

The Ministers have stressed the importance of friendly and partnership relations between the two countries.


