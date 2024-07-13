Azerbaijani FM, OSCE SecGen mull regional cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met today with OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

According to the information, the meeting discussed the prospects of the Azerbaijan-OSCE cooperation agenda, as well as issues of regional and international security, and opportunities for regional cooperation.In the context of the current situation on regional and international security, the importance of effective use of available opportunities to solve regional issues within the OSCE based on international law was emphasized. The importance of building by the organization of its activity following the realities of today in this direction was noted. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is one of the most active members of the OSCE in several directions.Furthermore, it was noted that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) can contribute to strengthening the direction of climate activities in the current cooperation agenda.Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke in detail about the regional situation in the post-conflict period, our country's recovery, reconstruction, and peacemaking agenda, and current threats and challenges. It was noted that the mine danger from Armenia continues to threaten the return of our citizens to the liberated territories, as well as the ongoing large-scale reconstruction and construction works.The recent situation regarding the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the progress in the peace process was noted. It was emphasized that territorial claims to our country are unacceptable under the constitution of Armenia. It was noted that the steps threatening the advancement of the peace agenda, particularly the growing militarization of Armenia, remain a source of anxiety.During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

