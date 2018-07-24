Azerbaijani FM says another meeting planned with his Armenian counterpart
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said another is planned to be held with his Armenian counterpart.
“Another ministerial meeting is planned. It takes time for the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to study everything thoroughly. However, we have already agreed that the next ministerial meeting will take place in September this year,” Mammadyarov told a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Baku on Tuesday, APA reports.
Mammadyarov said that a proposal was made to hold a ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session or before it.
“On behalf of Azerbaijan, I expressed readiness for the meeting. We want the talks to be fruitful. As for the high-level meeting at the level of prime ministers and presidents, the Armenian side asked for time,” he added.
News.Az