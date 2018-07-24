Azerbaijani FM says another meeting planned with his Armenian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said another is planned to be held with his Armenian counterpart.

“Another ministerial meeting is planned. It takes time for the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to study everything thoroughly. However, we have already agreed that the next ministerial meeting will take place in September this year,” Mammadyarov told a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Baku on Tuesday, APA reports.

Mammadyarov said that a proposal was made to hold a ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session or before it.

“On behalf of Azerbaijan, I expressed readiness for the meeting. We want the talks to be fruitful. As for the high-level meeting at the level of prime ministers and presidents, the Armenian side asked for time,” he added.

News.Az

