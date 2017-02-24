Azerbaijani FM to visit Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said on Friday that he will pay a visit to Moscow in March.

Speaking to reporters in Baku, Mammadyarov said he will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation at international level between the two countries.



“I’ll also have meetings in the Russian Cabinet of Ministers and the State Duma. I’ll deliver a speech at the Diplomatic Academy in Moscow,” said Mammadyarov, adding that he, together with his counterpart Lavrov, will also attend the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

News.Az

