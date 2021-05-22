Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with French senator

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Nathalie Goulet, Member of the French Senate, Deputy Chairman of the French Parliamentary Commission on Constitutional Law, Legislation, General Electoral Rights and General Public Administration, as well as a member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov sincerely greeted the member of the French Senate and praised her contribution to the development of cooperation between our countries.

Stressing the importance of preventing possible obstacles to the development of bilateral relations through joint efforts, the minister stressed the importance of reciprocal visits in this regard.

Goulet said the visit was important in terms of gaining information about the situation in the region. She praised the discussions in the video format "The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation" organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and the exchange of views held in this context with President Ilham Aliyev.

The sides discussed demining activities in the liberated areas and current prospects for regional cooperation.

Having clarified the issue related to the tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the minister noted that these are measures to strengthen the border protection system, carried out within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and stressed the importance of resolving the existing disagreements between the sides through negotiations.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az