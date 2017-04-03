Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued stsatement on terror acts in St.Petersburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We condemn in strongest terms the bloody terror acts perpetrated in Saint Petersburg metro, which caused for many deaths and injuries” reads the statement issu

The statement notes that as a State suffering from terrorism, Azerbaijan strongly condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism and firmly supports the efforts of the international community in the fight against terrorism.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones as a result of these terror acts and the friendly and neighbourly People of Russia, share their sorrow and wish speedy recovery to the wounded,” reads the statement.

News.Az

