Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler to compete for bronze medal at Paris 2024

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili advanced to the semifinals at the Paris Summer Olympics.

Meshvildishvili faced a tough match against Georgia's Geno Petriashvili, ultimately losing with a score of 0-7.

Despite the setback, Meshvildishvili will have another chance to secure a medal. On August 10, he will compete for the bronze, with his opponent to be determined in the upcoming consolation match.

