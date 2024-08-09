Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler to compete for bronze medal at Paris 2024
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili advanced to the semifinals at the Paris Summer Olympics.Meshvildishvili faced a tough match against Georgia's Geno Petriashvili, ultimately losing with a score of 0-7.
Despite the setback, Meshvildishvili will have another chance to secure a medal. On August 10, he will compete for the bronze, with his opponent to be determined in the upcoming consolation match.