Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs discuss strategic ties, key regional issues

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili to discuss various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, the top diplomats discussed the political, security, economic, and humanitarian dimensions of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, and exchanged views on key regional issues, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of bilateral ties, emphasizing that active political dialogue at the leadership level forms a solid foundation for this partnership.

The importance of joint efforts toward lasting peace and stability in the region was underlined.

