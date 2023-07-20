Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, Turkish Gendarmerie discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Interior Minister Col Gen Vilayat Eyvazov and Turkish Gendarmerie Force Deputy Commander Army Gen Ali Cardakci discussed the cooperation prospects between the relevant bodies.

The meeting was held during the Turkish delegation’s visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Azerbaijani minister on July 20, the Interior Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

First, the guests visited the Alley of Honour, laid flowers at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev and honored his memory.

Then they visited the Eternal Flame Complex in the Alley of Martyrs and the Monument to Turkish Warriors.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Eyvazov noted that the agency he heads pays great attention to expanding cooperation with the Turkish Interior Ministry, including with the Gendarmerie Command.

In turn, Cardakci highly assessed the cooperation between the relevant bodies of the two countries, emphasizing that Türkiye, following the principle of "one nation, two states", has always been close to Azerbaijan, they will continue to make efforts for the development of internal troops, that cooperation, exchange of experience serve the interests of brotherly peoples and countries.

A reminder that in May, a delegation of the Turkish Interior Ministry arrived in Baku.

The visit took place within the framework of security cooperation between the two countries. Members of the delegation met with the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci.

News.Az